Refunds coming to many Wisconsin utility customers

Customers of the state’s four largest public utility companies should see refunds due to low energy costs in 2018. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that customers are due about $25 million in refunds, with the bulk of that money going to Madison Gas and Electric ratepayers. Officials from Madison Gas and Electric say they collected about $9.5 […]

