Sushi condiment cause of fire at two Madison restaurants

The Madison fire department is putting out a warning to Japanese and sushi restaurants after two of them had fires this spring due to an unusual source. Investigator Kara Nelson says the fires started when baskets of fried breading used to top sushi rolls caught on fire spontaneously. “A lot of us are very familiar […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.