Sushi condiment cause of fire at two Madison restaurants
The Madison fire department is putting out a warning to Japanese and sushi restaurants after two of them had fires this spring due to an unusual source. Investigator Kara Nelson says the fires started when baskets of fried breading used to top sushi rolls caught on fire spontaneously. “A lot of us are very familiar […]
Source: WRN.com
