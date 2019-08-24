Preuss, Susan J. Age 73 of Elroy

Susan J. Preuss, age 73 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

She was born on November 15, 1945 to Harwood “Gus” and Jean (Bosanny) Halberg in La Crosse. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and later UW La Crosse with a degree in Education. She was an educator in the Onalaska School District for many years.

Susan was united in marriage to Don “Duke” Preuss on January 6, 1968 in Eau Claire. They lived in the Onalaska and La Crosse area and following retirement moved to Elroy. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2004.

She enjoyed visiting with people, her camel collection, puzzles of all kinds and talking about her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Mara (Jamie) Halverson of Ettrick and Kari Preuss (Bill Dedrick) of Elroy; grandchildren, Clay, Coy and Kala Halverson and Paige and Dane Hyer; brothers, Mike (Marge), Phillip, David (Cindy) and Andy Halberg and sister, Ellen (Jim) Lavelle.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

