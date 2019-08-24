Mauston Moose Lodge Helps Give Back To Mauston School District
Mauston School District would like to thank a very generous donation from the Mauston Moose Lodge; they have a number of backpacks available for families who might need a little assistance with back to school expenses. The backpacks are stuffed with all of the school supplies on our Supply Lists! There is a limited quantity available per school and per grade level. Please call your school office to let us know if you are in need of school supplies. Backpacks are available on a first come, first served basis and can picked up during Open House on August 28th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
Source: WRJC.com
