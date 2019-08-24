Mauston Moose Lodge Helps Give Back To Mauston School District

Mauston School District would like to thank a very generous donation from the Mauston Moose Lodge; they have a number of backpacks available for families who might need a little assistance with back to school expenses. The backpacks are stuffed with all of the school supplies on our Supply Lists! There is a limited quantity available per school and per grade level. Please call your school office to let us know if you are in need of school supplies. Backpacks are available on a first come, first served basis and can picked up during Open House on August 28th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.