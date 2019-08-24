Mauston Rally Falls Short in 20-14 Loss to Tomah in Football Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles tried to rally late but fell short in Tomah 20-14 Friday night. The Golden Eagles missed a go ahead field goal in the first half and Tomah responded with an 80 scoring drive that ended with a Nathan Spears touchdown run from 15 yards out. Tomah would go out ahead 14-0 on their next offensive drive that ended with a 1 yard touchdown run by Justin Gerke. Mauston cut the lead in half before the half however with a Craig Armstrong touchdown run. Nathan Spears was able to score again in the 3rd quarter for Tomah this time from 17 yards out to give Tomah a 20-7 lead. Mauston got a 4th quarter 1 yard touchdown run from Cade Hall but that’s as close as they would get falling 20-14 to the Timberwolves. Craig Armstrong played well on both sides of the ball blocking a punt and scoring the rushing touchdown. Mauston will take on D7 Powerhouse Edgar in their home opener this coming Friday.

