Police Chase Ends for Michigan Juvenile in Juneau County
On March 19, 2020 at approximately 12:59 am, Juneau County Communications Center was advised by Wisconsin State Patrol that one of their Troopers was in pursuit of a dark blue Jeep that had been reported stolen out of Michigan. The location was on I90 WB just entering Juneau County.
Juneau County Deputies set up to deploy tire deflation devices along I90 near mile post 72 in Lemonweir Township. While there, at approximately 1:05 am Juneau County was advised that Wisconsin State Patrol had terminated their pursuit of the vehicle.
Juneau County Deputies stood by near mile post 72 WB and at approximately 1:10 am they observed a WB vehicle operating without headlamps. As the vehicle passed, it was noted that this was the same vehicle Wisconsin State Patrol had been pursuing. Juneau County Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to flee. The vehicle exited I90 at Mauston, where Mauston Police had deployed tire deflation devices at Gateway Ave. (STH 82) and I90. The vehicle struck a road sign while attempting to avoid the road spikes. The vehicle continued EB on STH 82 for a short distance, until it drove into a ditch and stopped.
A male juvenile from Michigan was taken into custody for Knowingly Flee an Officer, as well as numerous other traffic violations. No other occupants were in the vehicle. No injuries were reported from the incident and there is no danger to the public.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department.
Source: WRJC.com
