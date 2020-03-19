Mauston Addresses Check Mail Today for Stamps by Mail Order Form

The Mauston Post Office would like to let all their adresses know that on Thursday March 19th they will be receiving a STAMPS BY MAIL order form and information. The Mauston post office would like everyone to know that while the post office remains open STAMPS BY MAIL is a convenient, easy, and safe way to get postage delivered right to you address. While the order forms might only be delivered Thursday to Mauston addresses, this USPS Service is available to all postal customers.

Source: WRJC.com





