People with disabilities sue in Wisconsin over lack of electronic absentee ballots

A lawsuit in Wisconsin argues that voters with disabilities should be able to cast their ballots electronically and that failing to provide that option for the upcoming Aug. 13 primary and November presidential election is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The lawsuit…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.