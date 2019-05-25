Patterson Gets Life Without Parole in Closs Kidnapping, Parents’ Murders

The sentence is life in prison without parole for the man charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs of Barron and killing her parents. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson of Gordon pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional homicide and kidnapping. The judge sentenced Patterson this afternoon (Friday) to two consecutive life terms for homicide and up to 40 years for kidnapping. Patterson held Closs in his northwest Wisconsin home for 88 days before she escaped in January. A family member read a statement from Jayme in court saying, “He stole my parents from me, he stole almost all of the things I love, he tried to steal me … He should stay locked up forever.”

