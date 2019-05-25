Wisconsin Dairy Farmers Would Prefer Trade To Federal Aid

Wisconsin dairy farmers say they need their part of a 16-billion dollar federal aid package to pay the bills, but they’d rather sell their product. The president of the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative says members of his group would rather have a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. The aid package was approved yesterday as a way to offset the tariff battle with China, Canada and Mexico. Dairy farmers say they would rather grow their way out of the current slump than depend on help from Washington, D-C.

Source: WRJC.com





