Dells Woman Arrested for 4th Offense OWI

Jennifer A Rhyner, 37 years of age, from Wisconsin Dells WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. Trooper observed a Toyota Corolla deviating from its lane on Highway 23 just west of interstate 39/90. After further contact with the driver she was arrested for 4th offense Operating While Intoxicated. She was arrested on Saturday January 13.

Source: WRJC.com





