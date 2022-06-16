Owner of Dodge County animal rescue charged with failing to properly care for dogs

Fostina Uelmen was charged with failure to provide food and drink to confined animals; intentional or negligently providing improper indoor animal shelter – ventilation; improper animal shelter – space; and intentionally providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards.

