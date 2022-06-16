US Senate passes bill to extend VA coverage to those sickened by toxic waste

The US Senate has passed a bill that will assist sickened veterans. Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin says the PACT Act will ensure that veterans who are exposed to things like burn pits or water contamination on military bases will get treatment. “For years, they have not been able to get VA health care, because the […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.