3 accused of kidnapping man in Madison, killing him in rural Columbia County, authorities say
The three suspects, all from Madison, have been arrested and are being held in Dane County Jail on what authorities are calling a targeted homicide.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Live updates: EF1 tornado reported Wednesday in Outagamie County near Seymour
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 8:04 PM
Severe weather tore across a large area of Wisconsin on Wednesday, including most or all of the state's largest population centers.
-
US Senate passes bill to extend VA coverage to those sickened by toxic waste
by Raymond Neupert on June 16, 2022 at 7:59 PM
The US Senate has passed a bill that will assist sickened veterans. Democrat Senator Tammy Baldwin says the PACT Act will ensure that veterans who are exposed to things like burn pits or water contamination on military bases will get […]
-
How long is food good in the fridge and freezer after a power outage?
by Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2022 at 7:10 PM
When the power goes out, perishable food in the refrigerator and freezer may go bad, and they may not be safe to eat even after power comes back on.
-
Over 20 years in the making, Green Bay welcomes its first cruise ship, the Ocean Navigator
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM
The 103 passengers, plus crew members, arrived Thursday morning at Leicht Park and began sightseeing in Green Bay.
-
MBMC Now Fully Operational with Exception of Elevator
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2022 at 5:36 PM
-
It could take days to restore power to some of the 20,000 customers in Brown County, WPS...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM
The Green Bay police and fire departments said multiple accidents with injuries occurred as a result of power outages at traffic lights.
-
Storm causes widespread damage, outages in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM
The Wednesday evening storm brought high winds and downpours, causing power outages to almost 20,000 customers and knocking down trees.
-
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman should face discipline after 'misogynistic'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM
"The circus Gableman created in the courtroom ... irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process," Remington wrote.
-
MBMC Running on Back Up Power
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.