Olson, Virginia M. Age 73 of Mauston

Virginia M. Olson, 73 of Mauston and formerly of Kendall passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Fairview Nursing Home, Mauston.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church,301 E. Main Street, Hustler, WI. Pastor Cathleen Morris will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Fountain. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tues at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the services. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visitation www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.