Hahn, Roger L. 83 of Reedsburg
Roger L. Hahn, 83 of Reedsburg, WI passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on June 15, 2021. Roger fought a long courageous fight with many health issues including heart disease and cancer, in which he lost his battle.
He was born on November 22, 1937 in his family home in Elroy, WI to Lawrence W. and Goldie B. (Miller) Hahn. He is the 5th child of 7, including 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Roger completed school through the age of 15 and then joined the Army National Guard in 1956. He was sent out for the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 and then returned home at the end of the year.
Roger worked with his father on the family farm for many years. He cut trees with his brother-in-law Harry, in which they sold to the locals to make bowling pins. He also worked on a mink farm with his Uncle Fred, but the best job of all was at Seats Inc. where he worked as a foreman and met his best friend and love of his life, Lorna Hinze. Within a year of dating, he and Lorna were united in marriage on September 14, 1963 in the Church of St. Joseph in Baraboo, WI and were later blessed with 3 sons, James, and twins, Jason and Joseph. In 1964 he was honorably discharged from the Army after serving 8 years and came home to work with his brother “Jr.” building houses. He retired early, at the age of 42, due to severe Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Roger was active in the church, attending 7th Day Adventist Church in Reedsburg with much of his family. He enjoyed everything outdoors, especially the flowers, gardening, fishing, roller skating, and traveling. Roger is a true hero to his sons who all look up to him and live by his word.
Roger is survived by his best friend and wife of 57 years, Lorna. His sons; James (Diane) Hahn of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Jason (Julie) Hahn of Wonewoc, WI, and Joe (Nikki) Hahn of LaValle, WI. Four Grandchildren; Joe Eastman, Jacob Williams, and Ava and Ruby Hahn. One Great-Granddaughter, Leah Eastman. Siblings; Joyce (Harry) Thoneson of Kendall, WI, Doug (Sue) Hahn of Hillsboro, Alan (Debbie) Hahn of Ironton. Brother and Sister In-laws; Carol (Harold) Bochler, Linda Hinze, Donna (Chuck) Dvorak, and Brenda Voss. Along with many other relatives and friends.
Roger was proceeded in death by his parents Lawrence (Goldie) Hahn, In-laws Harold and Lillian (Goddard) Hinze. Siblings; Violet (Russel) Farra, Lawrence Jr. (Mary) Hahn, Eva (Gordan) Wendlandt. Brother-in-laws; Lester Hinze, Darrell Hinze, and Alan Hinze.
Memorial services will be held for Roger on Saturday, July 10th at 4:00 pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Reedsburg, WI. Dinner will follow in the church basement. Roger’s Ashes will be laid to rest in Resting Green Cemetery in Ironton, WI at a later date.
Source: WRJC.com
