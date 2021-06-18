Area Athletes Head to State in Track & Field
The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed last night at the Sectional Meet in Boscobel, WI. The boys team finished in 6th place out of 36 teams and the girls team finished 25th with only two girls competing!
Owen Jones won sectional championships is both the 800 meter and mile run, setting school records in both events and earning a trip to state. Nikita Shankle also earned a trip to state in high jump along with Jaiden Hart on the girls side for discus.
The State meet will me at UW La Crosse next Thursday.
Other area athletes advancing to the state tournament in Girls Division 3
200 Meter Dash
Anetha Vogele –Necedah (Sectional Champion)
400 Meter Dash
Anetha Vogele – Necedah
1600 Meter Run
Marah Gruen – Royall
3200 Meter Run
Marah Gruen – Royall
4×100 Relay
Royall (Emma Gruen, Tenley Wopat, Madeline Wainwright, Jessica Brueggeman)
4×400 Relay
Royall (E.Gruen, Wopat, Wainwright, Brueggeman)
High Jump
Emma Gruen – Royall
Long Jump
Jessica Brueggeman – Royall (Sectional Champion)
Triple Jump
Jessica Brueggeman – Royall (Sectional Champion)
Megan Retzlaff – Royall
Discuss
Jaiden Hart – New Lisbon
Boys Division 3
100 Meter Dash
Matthew Mondesir – Hillsboro
200 Meter Dash
Dan Peterson – Brookwood
Matthew Mondesir – Hillsboro
400 Meter Dash
Dan Peterson – Brookwood
800 Meter Run
Isaiah Herried – Necedah
Triple Jump
Isaiah Herried – Necedah
Division 2 Girls
100 Meter Hurdles
Brie Eckerman – Mauston (Sectional Champion)
300 Meter Hurdles
Brie Eckerman – Mauston
Shot Put
Matti Waffle – Mauston
Boys
1600 Meter Run
Eli Boppart – Mauston
Source: WRJC.com
