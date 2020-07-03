New online database shows law enforcement spending in Wisconsin
A new online database offers Wisconsin residents the opportunity to see how much is being budgeted for law enforcement in their communities. “Counties, cities, villages and towns in Wisconsin spend more on law enforcement and associated costs on things like jails, than on any other purpose,” said Tamarine Cornelius, an analyst at the Wisconsin Budget […]
Source: WRN.com
Kaul launches Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has launched a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force. Members will lead an effort to fight the abduction, homicide and trafficking of Native American women and girls in the state, according to a press […]
Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 4.2% positive cases out of more than 12,000 tests
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases dropped to just over four percent Thursday. The state Department of Health Services reported that 539 of the 12,339 tests processed over the previous 24 hours were positive. That 4.2 percent was the […]
Books about race are flying off shelves at Wisconsin's libraries, bookstores
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2020 at 4:15 PM
Wisconsin readers are reading more books about race and antiracism than ever before.
Packers advise season ticket holders to prepare for fewer or no fans at Lambeau Field for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2020 at 3:54 PM
The team said that at best significantly fewer fans would be allowed to attend games. It's possible all seats will be empty.
Juneau County Covid 19 Outbreak
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2020 at 2:44 PM
CORRECTION: Please see the notification from the Juneau County Department of Human Services regarding an active outbreak of COVID-19. This outbreak did not warrant a public health notification as our Public Health Nursing staff were able identify […]
Tomah Health Schedules Two Day Blood Drive July 23 & 24
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2020 at 2:42 PM
Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Health are asking area residents to help with a statewide emergency need for blood by donating blood July 23 from noon - 5 p.m. or July 24 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Tomah Middle School.
How coronavirus will impact Packers' 2020 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2020 at 1:50 PM
Fewer fans and more health safety precautions are expected at Lambeau Field in 2020.
More than 100 gather in Sheboygan to protest death of man shot by city police officer
by Sheboygan Press on July 3, 2020 at 12:57 PM
Police said 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin was armed with two knives and ran at the officer who shot him. Family said Ruffin had a mental disability that police knew about, and a cousin wondered if police might have acted differently if Ruffin […]
