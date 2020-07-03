Kaul launches Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has launched a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force. Members will lead an effort to fight the abduction, homicide and trafficking of Native American women and girls in the state, according to a press release from Kaul’s office. Effectively addressing the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women in […]

Source: WRN.com







