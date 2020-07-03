Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 4.2% positive cases out of more than 12,000 tests

Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases dropped to just over four percent Thursday. The state Department of Health Services reported that 539 of the 12,339 tests processed over the previous 24 hours were positive. That 4.2 percent was the lowest rate of positive tests since June 25. We’re seeing an increase in those who test […]

