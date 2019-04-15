New Lisbon Man Arrested for Threatening Tomah Gas Station Employees

A New Lisbon man is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct, and Felony Bail Jumping after getting into a dispute at a Tomah gas station. Keith Wraalstad was reportedly visibly intoxicated when he approached the checkout area. He became agitated with the cashiers when they refused to sell him alcohol. Wraalstad even admitted to police that he yelled and threatened employees. Wraalstad was handcuffed and taken to Monroe County Jail.

Source: WRJC.com





