Blundon, Dennis R. Age 78 of Necedah

Dennis R. Blundon, age 78, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, N3765 Hwy K Mauston, WI 53948. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Dennis was born May 1, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edward and Mollie Blundon. He married Patricia Kegel on August 8, 1959, in Milwaukee.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Edward & Mollie Blundon.

Survivors include his wife, Patty, nine children, 23 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one brother, two sisters, and many spiritual brothers and sisters.

