Mauston Volleyball has Season Ended by Madison Edgewood

The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball came to an end Saturday night in Lake Mills as they were swept by the Madison Edgewood Crusaders 3-0. Edgewood controlled each of the three sets winning 25-6, 25-13, and 25-17. Mauston will say goodbye to seniors Emma Incaprero, Mattie Wafle, Maddy Scully and Sadie Eckerman. The seniors were able to help this team win its first ever conference championship a season ago and completed that again this year. It was a tremendously successful senior class for the Lady Golden Eagles. They also reached Regional Championships in back to back seasons. Mauston finishes their season with a record of 12-3.

Source: WRJC.com







