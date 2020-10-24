Juneau County Health Department Reports 14 New Cases During their Friday (10-23) Report

The Juneau County Health Department reported 14 news cases of COVID19 within the county during their Friday afternoon report. There are currently 224 active cases in the county with 10 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 727 cases with 352 recoveries. The larges affected age group is the 20-29 year old age group who has accounted for 132 of the cases.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.