Local Prep Scores from Saturday 10/24
Reginal Championship Volleyball Scores
Madison Edgewood 3 Mauston 0
La Farge 3 Hillsboro 2
Wautoma 3 Nekoosa 0
Reedsburg 3 Onalaska 2
WIAA Tournament Soccer Scores
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 5 Wisconsin Dells 3
Mosinee 10 Black River Falls/MM 0
West Salem 4 Wautoma/Wild Rose 1
Source: WRJC.com
-
Donald Trump continues Wisconsin push, hoping he can replicate 2016 formula
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2020 at 2:37 AM
Saturday night's rally in Waukesha was to mark the president's second visit to Wisconsin in eight days, with another planned Tuesday in West Salem.
-
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2020 at 2:21 AM
-
Mauston Volleyball has Season Ended by Madison Edgewood
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2020 at 2:20 AM
-
'I just haven't heard people be so emboldened to say these things out loud': Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 7:19 PM
This election cycle has been as mean and as fierce as it comes, with candidates receiving threats and becoming targets of destruction and theft.
-
Donald Trump Jr. coming to De Pere Tuesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2020 at 6:49 PM
A week before Election Day, Donald Trump Jr. will stop in De Pere to campaign for this father, President Donald Trump.
-
Juneau County Health Department Reports 14 New Cases During their Friday (10-23) Report
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM
-
Long lines for Popeyes opening Friday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 24, 2020 at 3:09 PM
Popeyes opened their doors to the public on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 1860 W. Mason Street, Green Bay, Wis.
-
The suburbs constituted the base of the GOP in Wisconsin for years. Now they're up for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM
Until recently, the suburban vote was the base of the Republican Party in Wisconsin. But the party's base has shifted to less populated places.
-
Wisconsin Republicans have been facing an outbreak among lawmakers and aides. But they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 24, 2020 at 2:25 PM
Republicans have faced criticism for failing to put forth a plan to combat COVID-19 as the state sees one of the worst outbreaks in the country.
