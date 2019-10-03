Mauston Volleyball Downs Dells Claims (at least a share) of 1st Ever Conference Title

History was made last night at Wisconsin Dells High School as the Mauston Golden Eagles upended the Wisconsin Dells Chiefs 3-1 in Girls Volleyball allowing Mauston to claim at least a share of their first ever South Central Conference Championship. Mauston took the first set 25-15 and the second set 25-23 before falling in a hotly contested set 24-26 in set three. The Dells could stop history however and the Golden Eagles took the third set 25-20 moving them to 8-0 in conference and 23-4 overall. Mauston high school volleyball has been around for nearly 50 years and this is the first team that has claimed a conference championship. Mauston is led by a Senior class of Sam Thrasher, Marina Orlowski, Anah June, Sam Kobylski and Anna Mclintock. Mauston will look to claim the conference all to themselves when they host Nekoosa Tuesday night.

Stats Leaders

Mia Quist 21 Kills

Maddy Scully 7 Aces

Emma Incaprero 25 Assists

Matti Wafle 5 Blocks

Sam Thrasher 25 Digs

Source: WRJC.com





