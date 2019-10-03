Golden Eagles Boys Soccer Defeats Adams-Friendship on a Cold Evening

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys soccer team defeated Adams-Friendship last night 5-3 on a cold evening. The Golden Eagles got a pair of goals from the King Ethan Franek, Ramon Martinez, Vincent Bellock, and Zack Lund. Reece Gray had 5 saves in goal for Mauston. Mauston JV also defeated Adams-Friendship winning 3-1.

Source: WRJC.com





