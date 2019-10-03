One dead, two injured in shooting at Wausau cemetery

One person is dead and two more were injured in a Thursday morning shooting at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven did confirm that one of the three victims was dead at the scene when officers arrived. “Officers responded to the scene and found three shooting victims. One victim was dead […]

