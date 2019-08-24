Popeyes arrives in Appleton, Packers style a Canadian tuxedo: Stories you loved
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Mauston Moose Lodge Helps Give Back To Mauston School District23 hours ago
- Preuss, Susan J. Age 73 of Elroy24 hours ago
- Mauston Rally Falls Short in 20-14 Loss to Tomah in Football Action24 hours ago
- Popeyes arrives in Appleton, Packers style a Canadian tuxedo: Stories you loved1 day ago
- Menominee Nation Arena owner may borrow up to $200,000 from sister company to stay open2 days ago
- Johnsonville to open retail store with 70-plus types of sausage2 days ago
- State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly ticked after traffic crash2 days ago
- Evers’ latest executive order addresses PFAS2 days ago
- Wisconsin joins effort to rollback robocalls2 days ago
- Wisconsin FFA Members Named National Proficiency Finalists2 days ago
- Wells-Fargo: Wisconsin Leads U.S. in Farm Bankruptcies2 days ago
- WFBF to Holst Leadership Boot Camp in November2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.