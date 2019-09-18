Mauston Man Arrested in New Lisbon faces 4th Offense OWI

A Mauston man is facing his 4th Offense OWI after being parked in a no parking zone in New Lisbon. On September 15th Juneau County deputies were dispatched to Division and Pearl Street for a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was parked at a crooked angle in a no parking zone. Thirty year old Joshua Scarberry was asleep but woke up as deputies approached him. Authorities could smell a strong sent of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Scarberry said he was parked there because he did not want to drive drunk. When asked why he was parked there he was confused and thought that he was parked in Hustler. He then said a friend had driven him to New Lisbon from Hustler. Authorities didn’t believe his story was adding up. A field sobriety test was conducted and Scarberry showed signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest and faces additional charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle while Revoked and Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.