Madison alders ask Air Force to reconsider F-35 placement at Truax

After hours of conversation, the Madison Common Council has decided to ask the Air Force to reconsider placing F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field. Tuesday night’s council meeting hosted public comment, with most residents who spoke calling for the council to oppose the jets, which would replace the 115th Fighter Wing’s current F-16 jets, which […]

