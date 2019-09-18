Mauston Man Faces Charges after Domestic Dispute

An altercation on a State Street residence is leading to charges against a Mauston man. On September 13th a victim talked to authorities about 28 year old Jeffrey Miller. She said almost every morning someone would show up to either buy or sell meth. She said a couple weeks prior to September 13th she tried leaving with a back pack full of belongings. She took them so nothing would happen to them. Miller became upset at this and grabbed the back pack causing the victim to fall. He then began to attack the victim before she was able to escape out a window. She says she has to leave each time they fight or it turns physical. Miller faces charges of Batter and Disorderly Conduct as well as two counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

