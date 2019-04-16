Lyndon Station Woman Facing Charges of Uttering a Forgery

A 32 year old Lyndon Station woman is facing 2 counts of Uttering a Forgery. During an investigation by a Mauston Detective, he was able to connect Lisa Meacham to forged checks. The investigation connected her to Sara and Jacob Williams who also have tried to forge checks at local businesses. Meacham tried to forge a check from a Tomah bank. The account was recently closed due to fraudulent activity. Video footage from a local gas station showed Meacham using the fraudulent checks.

Source: WRJC.com





