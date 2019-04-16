Prosecutor Wanted A Year, Truck Driver Got 60 Days For Fatal Crash

The Columbia County prosecutor wanted a year, but a truck driver who caused a fatal crash was sentenced to 60 days in jail Monday. Forty-two-year-old Patrick Craft had been accused of texting while driving when he blew through a stop sign and his semi slammed into a van. Driver Christine Novak suffered fatal injuries in the August 2017 wreck. Craft will be on probation for four years when he gets out.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.