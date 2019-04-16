Sand Ridge Patient Attacks Staff Members with Fan

A Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Patient is facing multiple charges after a dispute with staff on March 10th. 50 year old Oliver Rockman is facing charges of Attempted Battery by Certain Committed Persons, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct. Sand Ridge staff members were discussing patient information when Rockman tried to listen in on the conversation. Rockman was asked to step away by the staff and Rockman became agitated believing they were talking about him. Rockman refused to move and was asked to go back to his room. Rockman then became upset and picked up a fan and began swinging it at the staff. He also picked up a computer to throw but dropped it onto the ground due to it being connected to a cable. Rockman was eventually subdued. Two staff members were injured during the incident.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.