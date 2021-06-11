Local Prep Tournament Scores from Thursday 6/10

WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Baseball Scores

D2

Portage 11 Mauston 4

Lodi 3 Wisconsin Dells 2

D3

Auburndale 4 Nekoosa 3

Neillsville 13 Necedah 3

D4

Cashton 13 Brookwood 5

Bangor 13 North Crawford 0

Hillsboro 6 New Lisbon 5

Ithaca 10 Wonewoc-Center 0

Riverdale 4 Weston 3

Regional Girls Soccer Scores

Division 3

West Salem 10 Mauston 0

Melrose-Mindoro 2 Wautoma 1

Division 4

Lodi 5 Adams-Friendship 0

Source: WRJC.com







