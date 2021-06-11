Mauston Baseball Falls to Portage in Post Season Opener

The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball teams season came to an end Thursday as they fell to Portage 11-4 in a WIAA D2 Regional quarterfinal. Portage made contact that led to base hits all evening long leading to 11 runs on 13 hits. Keagan Hooker led Portage by going 3-4 at the plate. Carson Bernat got the win for the Warriors who move on to play Columbus on Tuesday. Mauston was led by Brock Massey who went 2-3 with a run and an RBI on a double and a single. Brady Baldwin went 2-4 with an RBI for the Golden Eagle who finishes their season at 9-10. It was the final game for Mauston seniors Braedon Haeske, Josh Bell, Ian Flint, and Nelson Brandt.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.