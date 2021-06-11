Parr, Chuck Age 81 Formerly of Adams

Chuck Parr, age 81, formerly of Adams, Wisconsin passed away last December on the 14th, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Chuck Parr’s Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at the Moundview Golf Course in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







