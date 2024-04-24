Local Prep Scores from Tuesday Night 4/23

Baseball

Mauston 6 Wautoma 2

Reedsburg 7 Sauk Prairie 6

Adams-Friendship 4 Westfield 3

Wisconsin Dells 9 Nekoosa 4

Holmen 13 Tomah 8

Barneveld 11 Weston 1

Softball

Hillsboro 2 Brookwood 1 (9Innings) Jaelyn Bloor 9IP 1 unearned run on 6 hits 0bbs 9Ks)

Pittsville 15 Necedah 5

Adams-Friendship 7 Nekoosa 3

Wisconsin Dells 21 Mauston 11

Reedsburg 11 McFarland 1

Tomah 7 West Salem 2

Girls Soccer

Baraboo 4 Reedsburg 3

Adams-Friendship 4 Melrose-Mindoro/GET 0

Tomah 5 Sparta 0

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.