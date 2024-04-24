Mauston Grinds Out 6-2 Victory over Wautoma in Baseball Action

The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team stayed undefeated in South Central Conference play by defeating Wautoma 6-2 on Tuesday night. Brock Massey got the win on the mound grinding out 4 innings giving up just 2 runs on 5 hits, walking 3 and striking out 7. Charlie Scott pitched the final 3 innings giving up no runs to notch the save. Bradyin Gallagher went 1×3 with an RBI for Mauston offensively and had a big defensive play throwing out a runner at first base from right field. Mauston is now 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in conference action. Wautoma drops to 6-5 and 3-1 in conference.

