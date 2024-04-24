Ahlers, Paula Age 66 of New Lisbon

Paula Ahlers passed away peacefully at her home on April 22, 2024, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on June 24, 1957, in Mauston, she was the youngest daughter of Denny and Donna (Bauer) Kennedy. Paula’s life was a testament to her unwavering spirit and the deep bonds she forged with those she held dear.

Paula’s journey through life was shared with her devoted husband of 48 years, Tony Ahlers. Together, they built a family foundation strong enough to withstand any storm. She was a loving mother to her children, April (Jeremy) Lee, Alicia (Kevin) Weinshrott, Ashley (Jeff) Kelley, Allison (Aren) Evans, and her only son, Tony (Jodi) Ahlers. Each of her children carried a piece of her heart and her legacy.

The role of grandmother was one Paula cherished above all else. She beamed with pride for her grandchildren Cole, Brendan, Maddy, Owen, Benjamin, Josiah, Isaac, Amelia, Adrian, Alaina, and Luna. They were the light of her life, and she reveled in every moment spent with them. Her love for her grandkids was boundless and will continue to be felt by them in the years to come.

Paula was the baby sister to Trish Kennedy, Pam (Cassie) Kennedy, and Mickey/Steve (Judy) Kennedy. Her family extended beyond blood to her brothers and sister-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her infant grandson Noah Paul Weinshrott, whose memory she held close to her heart. She’s surely holding him tight today.

Paula dedicated several years of service to Mac’s in Lake Delton, where she formed lasting friendships and was known for her generosity and warmth. Her colleagues became family.

Described by those who knew her best as loving, kind, and generous, Paula’s impact on the world was profound. She approached life with a heart full of grace and a smile that could light up any room. Her compassion knew no bounds, and her legacy is one of unconditional love and selflessness. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive in the stories we share and the love we continue to give.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 29th, 2024 at 12:00 noon at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd), in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday at the Community Center from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

