Local Prep Scores from Saturday 10/23

Regional Championship Volleyball Scores

Division 4

Wonewoc-Center 3 Hillsboro 0

Bangor 3 Alma-Pepin 2

Division 2

Reedsburg 3 West Salem 1

WIAA Regional Championship Soccer Scores

Division 3

Madison Edgewood 3 Wisconsin Dells 1

Division 4

Arcadia 10 Coulee Christian 0

College Football from Saturday

Wisconsin 30 Purdue 13

Football non-Post Season Week 10 Scores

Omro 41 Wautoma 20

Kickapoo/La Farge 36 Wonewoc-Weston 12

Boscobel 20 Hillsboro 6

Source: WRJC.com







