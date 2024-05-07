Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/6

Baseball

Bangor 6 Royall 1

Mauston 14 Eau Claire Regis 4

Cashton 12 Necedah 0

Hillsboro 27 Wonewoc-Center 0

Brookwood 5 New Lisbon 1

Tomah 5 Sparta 0

Softball

Mount Horeb 7 Reedsburg 0

Hillsboro 5 Wonewoc-Center 2 (Michelyn Hanson 2×3 2RBIs)

Bangor 9 Royall 1

Brookwood 19 New Lisbon 3

Brookwood 10 New Lisbon 3

Cashton 9 Necedah 8

Girls Soccer

Tomah 3 La Crosse Aquinas 1

Source: WRJC.com







