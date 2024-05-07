Bangor Downs Royall To Take Control in SBC Baseball Race

The Bangor Cardinals baseball team now controls its own destiny to an outright Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship after dispatching Royall 6-1 Monday night. Chase Horstman got the win on the mound giving up just 1 run on 4 hits in a complete game effort while striking out 10 batters and walking none. Horstman also went 2×4 with 2 RBIs at the plate. Tucker Wildes went 2×3 for the Panthers while Jett Bender went 1×2 with the lone run scored for the Panthers. Bangor improves to 9-0 in the conference while Royall drops to 9-2 in the bluffs.

Source: WRJC.com







