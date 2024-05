Report: Traffic deaths surge in Milwaukee County while falling elsewhere

Bob Hague talks with Wisconsin Policy Forum researcher Mark Sommerhauser about a new report that finds among Black Residents, Milwaukee County’s vehicle fatality rate is high compared to Wisconsin’s other 71 counties, as well as to similar urban counties in other states.

