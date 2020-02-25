Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/24

Boys Basketball

Bangor 92 Necedah 60 (Jaron Murphy 21 points for Necedah)

Cashton 96 Brookwood 51

Hillsboro 54 Royall 42

Wonewoc-Center 79 New Lisbon 61

Tomah 72 Arcadia 39

Adams-Friendship 49 Berlin 47

Wisconsin Dells 58 Sauk Prairie 31

Westfield 86 Valley Christian 56

Ioa-Scandinavia 67 Nekoosa 39

Source: WRJC.com





