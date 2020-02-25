Tonights Local Prep Tournament Action

All Games Begin at 7pm

Division 2

#11 Tomah at #6 La Crosse Logan

Division 3

#9 Wisconsin Dells at #8 Lodi

# 11 Mauston at #6 G-E-T

#10 Black River Falls at #7 Nekoosa

Division 4

#11 Abbotsford at #6 Necedah

#11 Brookwood at # 6 New Glarus

Division 5

#12 New Lisbon at #5 Royall (SmashCountry 92.9FM AM1270 WRJC.com)

#14 Granton at #3 Cashton

#13 Ithaca at #4 Hillsboro (NOW92oneFM WRJC.com)

#14 Wonewoc-Center at #3 Kickapoo

Girls Hockey Sectional Semi-Final Game

Black River Falls/Tomah vs Middleton at the Madison Ice arena 7pm

