Senator Luther Olson won’t seek reelection

Longtime legislator Luther Olsen has announced he won’t be seeking another term in the Wisconsin Senate. The Ripon Republican said Monday that it’s time to let other people take charge in Madison. Olsen was first elected to the Assembly in 1994, and to a Senate seat in 2004. Olsen has been a long time advocate […]

Source: WRN.com





