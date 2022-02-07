Local Prep Scores from Friday 2/4

Girls Basketball

Wonewoc-Center 49 Royall 47 (Shelby Justman 17points to lead the Wolves)

Hillsboro 57 Cashton 39

Bangor 77 New Lisbon 54

Necedah 51 Brookwood 44

Wisconsin Dells 63 Nekoosa 26

Tomah 46 Holmen 39

Boys Basketball

Tomah 64 Holmen 58

La Farge 51 Weston 27

Mt. Horeb 55 Reedsburg 45

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 2 Hayward 1

Girls Hockey

Stoughton 5 Badger Lightning 4

Source: WRJC.com







