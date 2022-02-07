Probyn, Kenneth J. Age 78 of Arkdale
Kenneth J. Probyn, age 78, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Mile Bluff
Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church.
Ken was born April 24, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Harold and Enola “Ann” (Halford) Probyn.
He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1961. On June 27, 1964, Ken married Gloria J. Sorensen in Adams, Wisconsin. In 1966 he was drafted into the United States Army serving during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in August of 1968. Ken was a Police officer for 30 years in Adams County, he then drove truck as his hobby for 12 years.
Ken enjoyed woodworking in his shop and especially enjoyed goose hunting with his son & deer hunting with his grandson.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Harold & Ann, and his son Bill.
Survivors include his wife Gloria Probyn, four grandchildren Dalton & Makenna Probyn, Krista (Ryan) Krizan, Matthew Knupp, sister Sharon Nehring, nephew Daniel “Choppy” Peterson, niece Sheila (Rob Fell) Smedbron, great-nephew Colton (Heather) Peterson, and daughter-in-law Beth (Kim) Polacek-Probyn.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
